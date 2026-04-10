Amrita Rao celebrated the anniversary of her 2004 comedy 'Masti' with a nostalgic Instagram post. Co-star Tara Sharma also shared memories. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles.

Actor Amrita Rao is celebrating a major milestone of her 2004 comedy film 'Masti', sharing much delight on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita shared a video featuring her scenes from the film. "MASTI Anniversary Today... What A script ..What Memories .. What A Laugh Riottt. firsts are the besttt," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

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Cast celebrates 'Masti' anniversary

Fans instantly reacted to the post and got nostalgic as many recalled favourite memories of the film. Actor Tara Sharma, who also played a key role in the original 'Masti' film, shared her delight as the film clocked 22 years since its release. In her Instagram story, Tara shared the poster of 'Masti' and wrote, "Wow gosh our film #Masti1 turns 22... time flies yet in some ways feels like yesterday. Fun memories. Lots of love to all @geneliad @amrita_rao_insta @riteishd @vivekoberoi @aftabshivdasani @larabhupathi @ajaydevgn @indrakumarofficial @ashokthakeria @milapzaveri @tusharhirandani and all the rest Onward and upward. Touch wood."

About the 'Masti' franchise

The first 'Masti' film came out in 2004, featuring actors Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. It also starred Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza, and Tara Sharma in the female leads. Following the film's success, the franchise was expanded with the following sequels released in 2013, 2016, and 2025.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film was made under the banner of Zee Studios Official and Wave Band Production. The film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Umesh Kr Bhansal.

Amrita Rao on the work front

On the work front for Amrita Rao, she was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3'. She was also a part of the first 'Jolly LLB' film that came out in 2013. (ANI)