    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

    Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post on X, amid rumours that he unfollowed Aishwarya Rai. Big B and the Bachchan family are yet to comment on the rumours of him unfollowing Aishwarya.
     

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan allegedly unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. According to some accounts, Amitabh unfollowed her following the launch of The Archies. While News18 Showsha was unable to establish if Amitabh Bachchan was following Aishwarya on Instagram in the first place, Big B did publish a cryptic remark amid the speculation. On Saturday, the actor turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) and published a photo from what looks to be the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati with a strange remark.

    Amitabh looked to be lost in contemplation in the shot, as the photographer captured him in his natural pose. The actress posted the black and white shot with the statement, “Everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do ..”

    Amitabh and the Bachchan family have yet to respond to allegations of him unfollowing Aishwarya.

    Amitabh has 74 Instagram followers, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. On the other hand, Aishwarya solely follows her husband Abhishek on Instagram. Several social media users, however, believe that Amitabh and Aishwarya never followed each other in the first place.

    The rumours regarding their social media activities emerged just a few days after the whole Bachchan family joyously photographed together at the opening of Agastya Nanda's first film The Archies. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Navya Nanda, and Navya's parents Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen posing for selfies and cheering Agastya on in images and videos from the star-studded event.

    Aishwarya was also spotted posing with Abhishek and Agastya, taunting the latter about all of the attention he was receiving at the premiere.

