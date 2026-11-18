Amitabh Bachchan clarified that his viral bach gaye social media post referred to a wardrobe malfunction on the Kaun Banega Crorepati set, where his trouser belt broke, rather than any serious incident or security concern as fans had speculated.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Truth Behind His Mysterious Bach Gaye Post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s recent social media post, in which he wrote “bach gaye”, had left fans wondering if something serious had happened to the veteran actor. However, the mystery behind his remark has now been cleared, and the reason turned out to be a rather unexpected incident on the sets of his popular quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The 82-year-old actor took to his X account to explain that his trouser belt broke while he was shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He quickly used a drawstring to keep his trousers in place, prompting his remark about having “survived”. Sharing the incident, Bachchan wrote, “The belt of my trousers broke during the Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot, so I quickly tied a drawstring - ‘survived’.” His earlier remark had caught the attention of fans, with several linking it to reports of possible threats to his security. However, his latest clarification made it clear that the comment was about a wardrobe malfunction and not related to any security concerns.

Meanwhile, Bachchan’s recent Sunday meetings with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, have also drawn attention. Over the past few weeks, the actor has greeted fans from inside a transparent protective enclosure, reportedly put in place as an additional security measure. The arrangement came after Mumbai Police received information about an alleged bomb threat targeting the actor’s bungalow in October. The threatening email was reportedly sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which the police began an investigation. On November 1, Bachchan greeted fans from behind a protective glass structure placed around his usual wheeled platform. However, he returned to his regular Sunday meetings without the glass enclosure on November 8 and November 15. The veteran actor has maintained his Sunday tradition of greeting fans gathered outside his Juhu residence, a practice that has continued for several years. (ANI)