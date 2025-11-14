Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic 'no ethics' note, seemingly aimed at paparazzi for their coverage of Dharmendra's recent health issues. The IFTDA has filed a police complaint, and other stars have condemned the media's intrusiveness.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan appears to have echoed concerns over reports in a section of the media and paparazzi coverage surrounding the 89-year-old veteran actor Dharmendra and the Deol family, following the veteran actor's recent hospitalisation. Taking to his X handle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic note expressing his anguish. He wrote, "no ethics .. no ethics at all." https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1989170119378075655

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amitabh had earlier shared a cryptic note on his blog in which he took an apparent jibe at the paparazzi. "No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment ..Disturbing and disgusting..," the veteran actor wrote in his blog on Tumblr. Although Amitabh didn't mention any names or specifics, social media users were quick to connect his remarks to the criticism against some media platforms and paparazzi for allegedly overstepping the boundaries in reports concerning Dharmendra's health.

IFTDA Files Police Complaint Against Paparazzi

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has lodged a formal police complaint against certain paparazzi and online media platforms for what it called "inhuman" and "unethical" behavior while covering veteran actor Dharmendra's recent health condition.

Complaint Details Privacy Breach

In a letter addressed to the Senior Inspector of Juhu Police Station, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said that some paparazzi and online accounts "breached privacy" by entering the premises of the veteran actor's residence and "recording footage and images of his family members without consent." These visuals were later circulated online. IFTDA also urged the police to take strict legal action against those responsible and demanded that a strong example be set to prevent such incidents in the future.

Dharmendra, 89, was recently released from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. Sunny Deol was also seen losing his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his home following his father's hospital discharge.

Bollywood Rallies in Support of Deol Family

Following this, filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a message on his Instagram Story, expressing how painful it was to watch what he called a "media circus" around the Deol family. He also added that it was heartbreaking to see the lack of basic "courtesy and sensitivity" during such an emotional time for the family.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a message on Instagram, saying, "It's high time for the media to respect the Deol family's personal privacy. Let's offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times." (ANI)