Thalapathy Vijay's piece of advice motivates students; Here's what he said

Soon to be essaying a key role in noted South filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed much-awaited pan-Indian actioner-entertainer film Leo, South industry superstar Thalapathy Vijay's speech in which he is honouring the class 10th and 12th students has gone viral on social media. Know more details.

Thalapathy Vijay honoured the 10th and 12th toppers in Chennai on June 17. The actor got emotionally overwhelmed when he met specially-abled students.

Celebrated and acclaimed Tamil industry superstar Thalapathy Vijay, known for his philanthropic activities, honoured the toppers of Class 10 and 12 in Chennai on June 17. The South superstar is known for organising such events in the past too. The event happened at RK Convention Centre on Saturday in Neelangarai, Chennai. Several glimpses of the actor from the event are going viral. Along with it, he also shared a moving note as he addressed the students at the venue.

It was on June 7 when Thalapathy Vijay officially announced that the superstar would honour the 10th and 12th toppers in Chennai. And true to his word, the event took place on June 17. Vijay presented certificates and rewards to the students and their parents. He also shared a moving speech on his dreams, journey and the significance of education.

Vijay giving insight on students who have not performed well, said, "I have one request. If there are students who haven't done well in exams, please support them. Spend time with them and explain how easy it is to pass in exams. People will always be there to discourage you, what's important is to listen to the voice inside you."

Thalapathy Vijay, at the event, kept and hosted for the students, shared an inspiring speech for them where he shared life advice, the importance of reading, failure and voting. He said, "I have spoken at film functions and audio functions. But, honestly speaking, this is a first. Surely, it feels like a larger responsibility. When I see you students, it takes me to school days. I was not a bright student. I was just average. Just pass student."

He also mentioned, "I do not want to bore you by saying things like if I had not become an actor, I would have become a doctor or something else. My dream was only cinema. My journey was on that path."

