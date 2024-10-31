Amaran REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's action film OUT

Amaran Twitter Review: R. Periasamy directed the Tamil biographical action-war film Amaran. Sivakarthikeyan plays Major Mukund Varadarajan in this Raaj Kamal Films International-Sony Pictures Films India production.

Rajkumar Periasamy directed Amaran, a Tamil biographical action war film. Sivakarthikeyan plays Major Mukund Varadarajan in the film, which Raaj Kamal Films International produces in conjunction with Sony Pictures Films India. The ensemble cast consists of Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, and Gaurav Venkatesh.

Amaran was released globally on October 31, 2024, in honour of the Diwali holiday.

Amaran's Cast and Crew

The highly anticipated Tamil biographical action film Amaran has a star-studded ensemble, with Sivakarthikeyan playing Major Mukund "Maddy" Varadarajan. Sai Pallavi plays his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, while Bhuvan Arora portrays Sepoy Vikram Singh. Rahul Bose portrays Colonel Amit Singh Dabas, Mukund's superior commander.

The supporting cast consists of Lallu as Ravi Shankar, Shreekumar as Michael, Shyam Mohan as Indhu's brother, and Geetha Kailasam as Mukund's mother, Geetha Varadarajan. Umair Lateef plays Waheed, with Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salmaan, and Gaurav Venkatesh adding to the story.

Amaran, directed and co-written by Rajkumar Periasamy, is inspired by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, which includes a chapter about Major Mukund. Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani produced the film, featuring CH Sai cinematography, editing by R. Kalaivanan, and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Red Giant Movies distributes Amaran, a collaboration between Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, that provides spectators with a compelling cinematic experience. The debut of "Amaran" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

