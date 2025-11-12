Singer Amaal Mallik opened up about his early career struggles, revealing he once wanted to move to New Zealand. His story prompted playful teasing from Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, who joked about 'rich people's problems'.

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik was teased by fellow contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More as they had some light-hearted fun with the singer after he opened up about his struggles in the music industry. A new promo shared by the makers shows Amaal recalling the tough moments of his early career, but his story soon turned into a moment of laughter for the other housemates.

Amaal Mallik on Early Career Struggles

Talking to contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More, Amaal shared, "Meri bahut ladaai hai industry mein (I've had a lot of conflicts in the film industry). I wanted to be a cricketer, but that didn't happen. My first film flopped, and when I tried assisting other composers, no one hired me. They used to mock me, saying, 'Now you've become a music director.' I felt so low that I called my aunt in New Zealand and told her I was coming there."

'Rich People's Life'

Soon, his story had contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More in splits with their playful reactions. Gaurav laughed and said, "In times of tension, where is he going? New Zealand!" while Pranit added jokingly, "Rich people's life. We used to go to Shirdi."

The teasing continued as Gaurav joked, "If I had to go somewhere, my mausi lives in Kanpur," and Pranit followed with, "Our struggle was such that we could only manage one trip to the US. These are first-world problems." Gaurav concluded, "These types of problems, I can handle."

Amaal Mallik's Bollywood Journey

Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Jai Ho, composing three songs for the Salman Khan starrer. Since then, he has created several hit tracks and built his own fan following. (ANI)