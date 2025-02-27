Alia Bhatt reacts to a post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'womanizer' labels

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been getting a lot of hate and trolling on them for many reasons. Now, Alia bhatt left a sweet gesture on defending her husband Ranbir Kapoor from trolls. Let's have a look at how Alia Bhatt took stand for Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most influential power couples in Bollywood. Their marriage was considered a publicity stunt and has been trolled for many things. From their age gap to early pregnancy and to Ranbir's controlling statements. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been living together for 5 years and then got married. They are blessed with a baby girl and named 'Raha Kapoor'. This couple has been involved in many controversies.

Alia Bhatt reacts to a post defending Ranbir Kapoor:

A fan page of Ranbir Kapoor shared a screenshot where the actress Alia Bhatt liked the post. The post had, “Funny how jealous people always call him a red flag, womanizer, mama's boy, etc., but Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter's initials in his brand's name. If this is a red flag, then I guess it's better than every so-called green flag on the internet.” This caught the attention of fans all over, and this adorable act is trending all over.

Ranbir Kapoor has been trolled for more than a decade with the tags 'Playboy,' 'Red Flag,' 'Mummas Boy,' etc. Since the breakup with Deepika Padukone has become national news, Deepika came up talking about depression. Ranbir was brutally trolled and hated. And when Alia Bhatt revealed how Ranbir likes the natural color of lips rather than lipsticks, netizens trolled him for being a controlling red flag partner but failed to see his green flag side where he loves the natural Alia Bhatt without makeup. After that, many similar incidents happened where Ranbir was hated publicly, and Alia Bhatt tried to defend him publicly many times by telling how caring and understanding he is. But people are too stuck with his breakups that happened a decade ago, and all the parties involved also moved on.

Alia Bhatt's gesture of liking the post that is defending Ranbir Kapoor shows the reality behind the trolling of Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, also spoke about the constant criticism her family faces, especially her brother Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt. and they also stated that the online negativity won't affect the couple as they do not let these negative things near them to focus on their work and life better.

