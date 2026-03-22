Alia Bhatt congratulated the makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' for its "historic run" at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial has also garnered widespread praise from other celebrities including SS Rajamouli and Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Alia Bhatt congratulated the makers of 'Dhurandhar' for their "historic run" at the box office after the impressive response of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' worldwide. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a still from 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' featuring the emotional homecoming scene of Ranveer in the movie. While sharing the snap, the actress wrote, "Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment..is everything. The magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! Congratulations, Team Dhurandhar, for this historic run at the movies."

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Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in the franchise, was released in theatres on March 19. After its release, the film has garnered praise from members of the film fraternity, including SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and others.

Film Fraternity Showers Praise

Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking".

Actors including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun also expressed their admiration.

Cast and Crew

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The movie was directed by Aditya Dhar and stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. (ANI)