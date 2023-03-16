Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt 30th birthday pics: Actress celebrates her special day with Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen, Soni Razdan

    Alia Bhatt has shared photos from her birthday party in London with husband, Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan. Alia captioned the post, "T H I R T Y," along with the sun emoji. 

    Alia Bhatt 30th birthday photos: Actress celebrates her special day with Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan RBA
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday in London; the actress was with her family. Alia travelled to London with her daughter Raha, husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt ahead of her birthday. 

    According to reports, Alia will resume filming for her Hollywood first picture, Heart Of Stone, in London. The family appears to have spent Alia Bhatt's birthday in London, and the actress has now released inside photos from the party. Alia took to her Instagram account to share a few photos that give fans and followers a glimpse of how she marked her birthday. 

    The first picture shows her dressed in a pink Balenciaga sweatshirt, with her hair tied back in a bun. A big chocolate cake with candles is placed in front of her. Alia is seen closing her eyes and making a wish. The following photo shows her cuddling her bubby Ranbir Kapoor, who appears to be dining in a luxury restaurant. 

    Ranbir Kapoor is dressed entirely in black. The following image shows Shaheen Bhatt in her automobile. In another photo, Alia is seen smiling with a pal while wearing a black and white patterned jacket and silver hoop earrings. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Alia captioned the post, "T H I R T Y," along with the sun emoji. 

    Alia’s family members and friends also took to their social media handles to wish the actress. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared her major throwback photo and wrote “Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" with a queen crown emoji.

