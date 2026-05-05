Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the Keralam schedule for his upcoming Anees Bazmee film. He shared a picture on Instagram with co-stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, calling the shoot "special" and praising the director and crew.

Actor Akshay Kumar has officially wrapped the Keralam schedule of his upcoming Anees Bazmee film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a picture with co-stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, calling it a "special" moment. "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars Vidya, Raashii, Chota Rajpal and the entire crew! This one's been special," Akshay wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DX9MuR0NlMc/

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Earlier in April, the actor announced the project. In an Instagram post, Akshay shared a video of himself, boarding a flight with Vidya Balan, suggesting that they have headed off to Keralam for their next film together. "Next stop: God's own country, the magical Keralam. Anees Bazmi's next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXd_gYxDxLs/

A Notable On-Screen Pairing

Notably, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have worked together in notable films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Heyy Babyy', and 'Mission Mangal'. Further details about their next film are yet to be unveiled.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' recently opened in theatres. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. (ANI)