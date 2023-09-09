Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar turned 56: Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5; 7 upcoming projects of Khiladi Kumar

    Akshay Kumar turns 56. Here's 7 upcoming movies to look forward to from the actor

    Akshay Kumar turns 56: Mission Raniganj to Housefull 5; 7 upcoming projects of Khiladi Kumar
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar, the iconic Bollywood actor, celebrates his 56th birthday today. As we mark this special occasion, let's take a sneak peek at some of his highly anticipated upcoming projects that have his fans buzzing with excitement.

    • Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat: Fans of Akshay Kumar will witness him in a Marathi-language period drama film where he takes on the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed and co-produced by Mahesh Manjrekar, this historical drama is set to hit the screens on November 9.

    • Soorarai Pottru Remake: Akshay Kumar stars in the official remake of the 2020 Tamil hit "Soorarai Pottru," alongside Radhika Madan. This film promises to be a compelling tale that captivated audiences down South.

    • Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is a reboot of the beloved 1998 classic featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Alongside Akshay Kumar, you can expect to see Tiger Shroff in the lead roles when it releases during Eid 2024.

    • Hera Pheri 3: Reuniting with the beloved comedic trio, Akshay Kumar will bring back the magic of "Hera Pheri" in its third installment. After more than a decade, fans can look forward to another dose of laughter as the film goes into production next year.

    • Welcome to the Jungle: Serving as a sequel to the 2007 hit comedy "Welcome," this star-studded film includes Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Mark your calendars for a Christmas 2024 release and get ready for some uproarious entertainment.

    • Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar returns to the fifth installment of the wildly successful "Housefull" comedy franchise. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this film is set to add more laughter to Diwali 2024 and may also feature Riteish Deshmukh.

    Stay tuned for these exciting releases as Akshay Kumar continues to entertain audiences with his diverse range of roles and impeccable performances. Happy Birthday to the Khiladi Kumar!

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
