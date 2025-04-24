Varun Dhawan celebrated his 38th birthday with fans in Mumbai, sharing a heartfelt video and message, while also gearing up for multiple big-budget film releases this year.

Actor Varun Dhawan turned 38 on Thursday and chose to celebrate his special day with his fans in Mumbai.

The 'Baby John' actor took to his Instagram to share a video from his meet-and-greet event at a local restaurant.

In the video, Varun can be seen cutting his birthday cake with photographers, posing for pictures, and later meeting fans inside the cafe. The actor also recreated some of his popular dance moves, leaving fans excited. In the video, a fan can be heard saying, "After my parents, he (Varun) is the one I love the most."

Along with the video, Varun added a caption that read, "I got to celebrate my birthday with the people that matter the most the reason I'm here. The fans. This really made my day. Thank you to my team for putting this together."

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where he stars opposite Pooja Hegde.

He is also preparing for Border 2, which brings together a powerful cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Originally slated for release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will now hit theatres on September 12.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.