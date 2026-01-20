A late-night road accident in Mumbai’s Juhu brought Akshay Kumar’s security convoy into focus after a speeding car hit an auto, triggering a chain collision. One person was injured, while the actor and his family remained safe

A late-night road accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area briefly sparked concern after a vehicle from actor Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was involved in a collision that left one person injured. The incident occurred near Mukteshwar Road when Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were returning home from the airport following an overseas trip.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police reports, a speeding Mercedes first hit an autorickshaw, causing it to lose control and crash into a car that was part of Akshay Kumar’s security entourage. The impact triggered a chain reaction on the road, drawing immediate attention from bystanders. Importantly, the actor’s personal vehicle was not directly involved in the initial collision.

The Accident

The autorickshaw driver sustained injuries and was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries have been reported. Authorities confirmed that a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the Mercedes driver, and further investigation is underway.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a moment of panic as the vehicles came to a sudden halt. Locals rushed to help, and members of the actor’s team were also seen assisting those affected until emergency services arrived. Traffic in the area was briefly disrupted as police cleared the wreckage.

The accident occurred just hours after Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna returned to Mumbai following a special anniversary vacation abroad. The couple had recently shared moments from their trip on social media, celebrating 25 years of marriage. Their return, meant to mark a personal milestone, unexpectedly coincided with this road mishap, which has since become a talking point among fans and local residents.

While the incident caused a scare, police have confirmed that everyone involved is safe, and the injured individual is receiving medical care. Investigations continue to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision.