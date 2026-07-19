Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, along with MS Dhoni, attended the India vs England ODI final at Lord's. England posted a huge target of 388 for India to chase in the series decider.

Bollywood Stars Attend India-England Final

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar arrived at the Lord's cricket stadium to watch the third and final match of the ongoing India vs England ODI series. The actor donned a white shirt and sported a white beard for the match. He was seen cheering for India while sitting in the stands. The actor complemented his outfit with black sunglasses.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan, as they watched the third and final ODI between India and England. The father-son duo was seen enjoying the high-stakes series decider from the stands. Saif shared a seating area with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Actor Kriti Sanon was also present, joining the group to watch the action unfold. Saif looked dapper in a well-tailored olive green blazer paired with a light blue shirt and a striped tie. He completed his look with a yellow pocket square and a neatly trimmed beard. Taimur kept it casual in a light blue shirt as the two closely followed the action on the field.

India Faces Daunting Chase

Coming back to the match, India now faces a daunting task of chasing 388 on a surface that has enough assistance for the seamers, while history is also firmly against them, with each of the last five ODIs at Lord's having been won by the team batting first.

England Dominates with the Bat

England produced a dominant batting display in the series decider against India, posting a huge total after captain Harry Brook opted to bat first. The hosts got off to a flying start as openers Duckett and Bethell dismantled the Indian bowling attack with a record-breaking partnership. The duo added 192 runs for the opening wicket. Duckett led the charge with a sensational 141-run knock, showcasing aggressive stroke play throughout the innings. Bethell provided excellent support, scoring a fluent 91 runs as England built a strong foundation.

After the opening stand was broken, Joe Root continued England's momentum with a classy 74 off 48 balls, while Buttler added valuable runs in the closing stages.

Indian Bowlers Falter

India entered the match without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to reactive swelling in his left knee after suffering an injury during the second ODI in Cardiff. All the Indian bowlers struggled against the English batters. Prasidh Krishna scalped two wickets, while Prince Yadav took one. No Indian bowler managed to keep their economy rate below 6.

Young seamer Gurnoor Brar faced a very tough outing as he gave away 97 runs off his 10 overs. Brar conceded the most expensive figures in ODIs at Lord's, surpassing Karsan Ghavri's 81 runs in 11 overs against England in 1975. (ANI)