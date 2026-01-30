Mumbai Police have booked Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Awasthi and her husband Vivek Kumar for allegedly duping a customs clearance agent of Rs 11.50 crore, promising big returns and strong film industry connections.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Awasthi and her husband Vivek Kumar alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan, have been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based customs clearance agent of Rs 11.50 crore.

The complaint was filed by Hitesh Kantilal Ajmera, who works in the customs clearance business. Hitesh approached the Pantnagar police, alleging that the couple had trapped him with false promises of big returns and strong links in the film industry.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was filed on Wednesday, January 28.

Allegations of False Promises and Big Returns

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Akanksha and Vivek claimed to be powerful figures in the film world, with vast wealth and significant connections. He further alleged that the actress told him she owned a film studio and a training center for artists in Andheri.

The victim also alleged that he was persuaded to invest, with promises of studio ownership, fame, and a return of Rs 200 crore, without any interest. He claimed that Vivek Kumar told him he had Rs 300 crore in cash stored in a warehouse in Bihar's Bettiah area, but that the money was stuck due to legal issues.

To gain his trust, Kumar allegedly promised the victim a return of Rs 200 crore within four days if he helped unlock the money.

Financial Transactions and Police Investigation

Between March and July 2024, the victim allegedly transferred Rs 11.50 crore into various bank accounts provided by the accused. He also claimed he was taken to Patna and shown papers linked to the so-called warehouse.

The FIR further stated that on July 5, 2024, while they were traveling towards Bettiah, Vivek Kumar got out of the car, saying he was going to buy sweets. The victim alleged that Kumar never returned and later, his phone was switched off.

Police are now investigating the case. (ANI)

