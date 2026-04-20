Malayalam actor Aju Varghese took to social media to warn his followers about a fraudulent scheme. An unauthorised banking entity has been using his name and image to solicit investments, and he has urged the public to be cautious with their money.

Actor Warns Fans About Fraudulent Investment Scheme

Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese has taken to social media to alert the public and his fanbase about a fraudulent scheme using his likeness to solicit investments. In a recent clarification posted to his official Facebook page, the actor distanced himself from a "banking entity" that has been using his name and image for promotional activities without his permission. Concerned that his reputation was being leveraged to exploit unsuspecting individuals, Varghese urged his followers to exercise extreme caution and prioritise the safety of their finances.

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"It has come to my notice that an unauthorised banking entity is using my name and image for their promotions without my consent. I have no association with this scheme; please do not fall for these fake promises and risk your hard-earned money. Thank you," he wrote.

The actor is yet to confirm if he has taken any legal action in the matter. (ANI)