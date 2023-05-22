Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea

On Sunday, the announcement was made at the India Pavilion of the current Cannes Film Festival. Anthology Studios and Panorama Studios, two Indian production companies created by former Warner Bros.

The 'Drishyam' franchise, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is breaking down barriers as it prepares to be remade for South Korean viewers. The Indian franchise "Drishyam" has been successful in all Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. On Sunday, the announcement was made at the India Pavilion of the current Cannes Film Festival. 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho, renowned director Kim Jee-woon, and Indian production outfit Panorama Studios have teamed up for the Korean version. Anthology Studios was created by former Warner Bros. local Korean production boss, Jay Choi.

The first segment of "Drishyam," a film by the late Nishikant Kamat, centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, whose uncomplicated life is torn apart by an accident involving his family and his desperate attempts to keep them out of trouble. The movie was a great hit thanks to the applaud-worthy performances of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Kamlesh Sawant.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "I'm excited that 'Drishyam' franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!"

