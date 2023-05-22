Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam to be remade in Korea

    On Sunday, the announcement was made at the India Pavilion of the current Cannes Film Festival. Anthology Studios and Panorama Studios, two Indian production companies created by former Warner Bros.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 22, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    The 'Drishyam' franchise, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is breaking down barriers as it prepares to be remade for South Korean viewers. The Indian franchise "Drishyam" has been successful in all Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. On Sunday, the announcement was made at the India Pavilion of the current Cannes Film Festival. 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho, renowned director Kim Jee-woon, and Indian production outfit Panorama Studios have teamed up for the Korean version. Anthology Studios was created by former Warner Bros. local Korean production boss, Jay Choi.

    The first segment of "Drishyam," a film by the late Nishikant Kamat, centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, whose uncomplicated life is torn apart by an accident involving his family and his desperate attempts to keep them out of trouble. The movie was a great hit thanks to the applaud-worthy performances of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Kamlesh Sawant.

    Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "I'm excited that 'Drishyam' franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!"

    About Drishyam: The story of Drishyam is on an illiterate middle-class guy whose uncomplicated life is upended by an accident involving his family and his desperate attempts to keep them out of trouble with the law. In 2013, the first Drishyam, starring Mohanlal and Meena, was released. Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2015, was the director of the version starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
