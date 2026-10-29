Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth visited the Tirumala temple to offer prayers, while ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan announced the upcoming launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite scheduled for October 30 via the GSLV-F18 vehicle.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Visits Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Indian film director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, visited the Tirumala temple on Thursday morning to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, was spotted at the famous temple in Tirupati on October 29. She began her career in the Tamil film industry as a playback singer before moving into filmmaking.

ISRO Announces Upcoming Satellite Launch

Earlier in the morning, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V. Narayanan was also spotted at the temple. Speaking to reporters outside the Tirupati temple, Narayanan shared details about ISRO’s upcoming satellite launch, scheduled for October 30. He said the organisation would launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite using its GSLV-F18 launch vehicle.

Mission Details and Objectives

“On October 30th at 11:51 PM, under the guidance of the Prime Minister of India, we are going to launch NVS-03, a navigation satellite, using our GSLV-F18 launch vehicle. This is the fifth mission we have accomplished this year, including a private launch,” he said.

Narayanan also explained how the launch would support India’s navigation services and various sectors, including aviation and transport. He said the mission would help expand the country’s navigation satellite system.

“With this launch, we will have four operational navigation satellites in orbit—including one equipped with an indigenous atomic clock—providing precise position, navigation, and timing services for India. These services serve multiple purposes, including strategic applications, supporting the Airports Authority of India, real-time train tracking, vehicle monitoring, and vessel navigation for boats and ships…” he added. (ANI)