Actress Aimee Baruah lauded the Centre's women's reservation push as a 'very positive development'. She urged women to take larger roles in governance, stating they will now help govern the nation and lead society to greater heights.

'A Very Positive Development': Aimee Baruah

Actress Aimee Baruah on Thursday welcomed the Centre's push for women's reservation in legislative bodies, calling it a "very positive development". She also urged women to take on larger roles in governance. Speaking to ANI, Baruah, who is also the wife of Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, highlighted the growing presence and participation of women in public life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This is a very positive development; in all the meetings and public gatherings we have attended, we have observed that women constitute the largest segment of the audience, so this is indeed excellent news," she said. Emphasising the evolving role of women, she added, "Women are no longer merely managing households; they will now play a role in governing the nation as well. This is a truly wonderful thing. I firmly believe that women should step forward, as their presence, and particularly their distinct approach to work, makes a meaningful impact in every sphere."

Expressing confidence in the impact of increased representation, Baruah said, "I feel confident that they will lead our society to even greater heights. As a woman myself, I was absolutely delighted by this news. PM Modi has consistently strived to bring women to the forefront."

Centre's Push for Women's Reservation

Her remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that reservation for women in legislative bodies is the "need of the hour". In a post on X shared on Thursday, he said, "Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate."

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

In an open editorial on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Prime Minister underscored the contributions of women across sectors and the importance of expanding their representation in governance. "Women constitute nearly half of India's population. Their contributions to our nation are vast and invaluable. Today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field," he wrote.

He further noted that improvements in education, healthcare, financial inclusion and access to basic amenities have strengthened women's participation in economic and social life. Highlighting the legislative journey, the Prime Minister observed that earlier attempts at ensuring women's reservation had not materialised. "Committees were made, bill drafts were introduced but they never saw the light of day," he wrote, adding that the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023 was among the most special moments of his life.

Legislative Process and Political Reactions

The proposed amendment is expected to be discussed in a special Parliament session beginning April 16. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting and urged the government to discuss whatever proposal it has regarding the legislation. "Congress has told the government to call an All-Party meeting and discuss whatever proposal it has. It should stop divide and rule politics," Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications, told ANI.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, marking a significant step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics. (ANI)