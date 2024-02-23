Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Agastya Nanda talks about dealing with anxiety while filming 'The Archies', reveals what helped him

    Speaking on sister Naveli Nanda's 'What The Hell Navya' podcast, Agastya Nanda said that he suffers from anxiety and was quite nervous about his debut. He stated that he turned to religion to help him deal with it.

    Agastya Nanda made a surprising statement while speaking with his sister Navya Naveli Nanda's talk show 'What The Hell Navya'. In the presence of his mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandma Jaya Bachchan, the actor admitted that when he started working on 'The Archies', he was going through a difficult time. Agastya made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's directional film 'The Archies' where he portrayed the character of Archie. Speaking on Navya's podcast, Agastya said that he suffers from anxiety and was quite nervous about his debut. He stated that he turned to religion to help him deal with it.

    Agastya Nanda's statement

    "I was a very anxious person, and I say that because I went through a particularly horrible period of it. I used to be quite anxious. When you're living in a world with so much going on, you do one thing that grounds you. And I believe our generation is quite nervous. Because we're accustomed to receiving stuff instantly. We have lost our patience and confidence. We've lost faith that things will work out or that everything will be OK since we've grown accustomed to certainty." explained Agastya.

    Agastya talks about being religious

    Agastya then revealed how spirituality helped him, he said, "I know you will laugh at me, but I grew deeply devout and spiritual. And it happened naturally. It simply gives you something to believe in that is beyond your control," he explained.

    "When I first started acting, shooting my first film, I was thinking, 'I don't know what I'm going to do, if I'm going to perform well, if people will like me, or if they'll think I'm horrible'. There are numerous things. I did my best, and I said, 'God, I leave it up to you'. I have to have faith in something greater than myself. Whoever you believe in, be it God or energy. If you simply pass on that weight, it relieves you'.

    About 'Archies'

    Netflix released 'The Archies' in December. The film also starred Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The movie was not well-reviewed. Agastya will next be featured in 'Ikkis', directed by Sriram Raghavan.

