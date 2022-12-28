After hits like KGF, RRR, Kantara and Pushpa, now Nayanthara’s ‘Connect' from South to release in Hindi

Nayanthara's 'Connect,' which is slated to be released in the Hindi market on December 30th, is yet another South movie that is poised to establish a precedent for success with its release.

After a tremendous welcome in Tamil, the rising demand for the picture prompted the makers to release Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' in Hindi, which has finally made its name rank among the finest Hindi movies coming from the South this year.

While the audience has witnessed a flood of South Indian blockbuster films establishing their charm all over the world, with the kind of response 'Connect' is receiving from the audience, it appears that it is yet another film that is all set to create a rage in the Hindi market with its release on December 30th.

The south Indian cinema industry has amazed everyone with its mind-blowing material with films like KGF, Kantara, RRR, Vikram, and Pushpa. South Indian films have deeply booked their mark worldwide, from capturing the audience's hearts to breaking box office records.

Now, as Nayanthara's 'Connect' prepares for release in the Hindi market on December 30th, another film is ready to set a precedent for success with its release. While the films won the hearts of the audience with their various genres, 'Connect' is one of its sorts of horror thriller films that the public will see after a long time in the cinemas.

'Connect,' directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures. The film was written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and was released on December 22nd in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and on December 30th in Hindi. Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai feature in the film.