Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After hits like KGF, RRR, Kantara and Pushpa, now Nayanthara’s ‘Connect' from South to release in Hindi

    Nayanthara's 'Connect,' which is slated to be released in the Hindi market on December 30th, is yet another South movie that is poised to establish a precedent for success with its release.

    After hits like KGF RRR Kantara and Pushpa now Nayanthara Connect from South to release in Hindi RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    After a tremendous welcome in Tamil, the rising demand for the picture prompted the makers to release Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' in Hindi, which has finally made its name rank among the finest Hindi movies coming from the South this year. 

    While the audience has witnessed a flood of South Indian blockbuster films establishing their charm all over the world, with the kind of response 'Connect' is receiving from the audience, it appears that it is yet another film that is all set to create a rage in the Hindi market with its release on December 30th.

    The south Indian cinema industry has amazed everyone with its mind-blowing material with films like KGF, Kantara, RRR, Vikram, and Pushpa. South Indian films have deeply booked their mark worldwide, from capturing the audience's hearts to breaking box office records.

    Also Read: South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport

    Now, as Nayanthara's 'Connect' prepares for release in the Hindi market on December 30th, another film is ready to set a precedent for success with its release. While the films won the hearts of the audience with their various genres, 'Connect' is one of its sorts of horror thriller films that the public will see after a long time in the cinemas.

    Also Read: Want an all-expenses-paid vacation? Contact Vijay Deverakonda NOW; read details

    'Connect,' directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures. The film was written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and was released on December 22nd in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and on December 30th in Hindi. Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai feature in the film.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments RBA

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

    After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

    After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

    South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport; here's what we know RBA

    South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport; here's what we know

    After Tunisha Sharma, 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi dies by suicide

    After Tunisha Sharma, 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi dies by suicide

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements vma

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk as US President UK to rejoin EU predicts Putin aide Dmitry Medvedev for 2023 gcw

    'Elon Musk as US President, UK to rejoin EU...' predicts Putin's aide Dmitry Medvedev for 2023

    Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV against Taliban diktats on women's education

    'I do not need these...' Afghan professor tears diplomas on TV against Taliban diktats on women's education

    Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway AJR

    Sidhra encounter: Three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir; search operation underway

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again-ayh

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments RBA

    Salman Khan's fans got 'Police Ka Danda' as return gift who were standing outside actor's Galaxy apartments

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon