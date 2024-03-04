Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan plays 22 year old freedom fighter's role [WATCH]

Ae Watan Mere Watan depicts India's fight for freedom through Sara Ali Khan's portrayal of Usha, a college student who starts an underground radio station. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film highlights youth resilience

Ae Watan Mere Watan, a compelling tale of India's quest for independence, helmed by director Kannan Iyer and penned by Darab Farooqui and Iyer, promises to unveil a hitherto untold chapter in the nation's history. With a stellar cast led by Sara Ali Khan, supported by Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell, and Anand Tiwari, the film also features a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is backed by the creative genius of Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21, Ae Watan Mere Watan sets the stage for an immersive journey into the pre-independence era.

From the outset, the trailer captivates audiences, transporting them to Bombay, where we meet 22-year-old Usha, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. Usha, a college student driven by her fervent desire to contribute to India's freedom struggle, establishes an underground radio station. This clandestine operation soon becomes the catalyst that ignites the flames of the Quit India Movement. Through Usha's character arc, the trailer poignantly captures the resilience, sacrifices, and ingenuity of the youth during India's fight for liberation.

Reflecting on her role, Sara Ali Khan expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honor beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering." She continued, "The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."

Director Kannan Iyer, along with the Dharmatic Entertainment team and Prime Video, have crafted a cinematic masterpiece that celebrates the indomitable spirit of the nation, particularly its youth. With anticipation building, audiences worldwide eagerly await March 21, eager to embark on this captivating journey through history.