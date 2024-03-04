Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan plays 22 year old freedom fighter's role [WATCH]

    Ae Watan Mere Watan depicts India's fight for freedom through Sara Ali Khan's portrayal of Usha, a college student who starts an underground radio station. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film highlights youth resilience

    Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan plays 22 year old freedom fighter's role [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Ae Watan Mere Watan, a compelling tale of India's quest for independence, helmed by director Kannan Iyer and penned by Darab Farooqui and Iyer, promises to unveil a hitherto untold chapter in the nation's history. With a stellar cast led by Sara Ali Khan, supported by Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell, and Anand Tiwari, the film also features a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

    Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is backed by the creative genius of Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21, Ae Watan Mere Watan sets the stage for an immersive journey into the pre-independence era.

    From the outset, the trailer captivates audiences, transporting them to Bombay, where we meet 22-year-old Usha, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. Usha, a college student driven by her fervent desire to contribute to India's freedom struggle, establishes an underground radio station. This clandestine operation soon becomes the catalyst that ignites the flames of the Quit India Movement. Through Usha's character arc, the trailer poignantly captures the resilience, sacrifices, and ingenuity of the youth during India's fight for liberation.

    Reflecting on her role, Sara Ali Khan expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honor beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering." She continued, "The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."

    Director Kannan Iyer, along with the Dharmatic Entertainment team and Prime Video, have crafted a cinematic masterpiece that celebrates the indomitable spirit of the nation, particularly its youth. With anticipation building, audiences worldwide eagerly await March 21, eager to embark on this captivating journey through history.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's popular series to release on THIS date RBA

    Farzi 2: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's popular series to release on THIS date

    Who is Soumya Shetty, Telugu actress who got arrested for stealing 1 kg gold? RBA

    Who is Soumya Shetty, Telugu actress who got arrested for stealing 1 kg gold?

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh RBA

    Who is Vaibhav Gupta? Meet 'Indian Idol 14' winner, who lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh

    Radhika Merchant performs on K3G's song; Anant Ambani gives some wow reaction, Mukesh, Nita cheer her (WATCH) RBA

    Radhika Merchant performs on K3G's song; Anant Ambani gives some wow reaction, Mukesh, Nita cheer her (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash: Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti; prays for the couple RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti; prays for the couple

    Recent Stories

    5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024 gcw

    5 most awaited smartphone launches of March 2024

    cricket Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test Against England goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Shubman Gill's intense training session ahead of 5th Test against England goes viral (WATCH)

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age AJR

    Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt announces new scheme, to give Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age

    Swagatam PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases snt

    'Swagatam!': PM Modi lauds SC's 'great judgement' denying immunity to MPs, MLAs in bribe-for-vote cases

    How can you obtain a VIP Number in India for your bike or car? anr

    How can you obtain a VIP Number in India for your bike or car?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon