    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film

    After a painfully agonizing wait and creating so much buzz for this film, the cast, and makers officially launched the trailer of the eagerly-awaited film Adipurush which is getting rave reviews and mixed reactions. Know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    Post teasing fans and netizens with character posters, teasers, and more, the makers finally ended fans' anticipation by dropping the awaited trailer of the pan-Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited historical period adventure film Adipurush.

    In the trailer, we see a modern-day take and ace storytelling of the entire Ramayana on celluloid screens, wherein we see Prabhas's character of righteous and morally logical Lord Rama who embarks on a fourteen-year vanvaas with his wife Sita (Kriti Sanon) to make things right for Ram's younger brother Laxman (Sunny Singh) so that Laxman gets the entire empire and Rajya. The trailer is finally out now. The fans have been reacting to the trailer on the microblogging platform Twitter.

    "Whatever apprehensions created by the teaser are cleared off with the trailer. The trailer looks proper whereas Prabhas and Kriti are looking fabulous (non-animated). Saif Ali Khan is not shown from front: the vanara sainyam scenes are minimized. Prabhas looks solid with a glowing presence. His voice is very divine and powerful. Now it is up to the director Om Raut to narrate the story in an interesting way. Looking forward to the release of #AdiPurush with 3-D!," a critic wrote. "The required feel of various emotions & the energy is generated. Thanks to #AjayAtul's terrific BGM. In my opinion, they should have released the trailer only. But, now there would be some positivity as it is better than the teaser #AdipurushTrailer," another one added. "#AdipurushTrailer has been released. It is mesmerizing to see such a great #AdipurushTrailer as it gives the feeling of "अवध मै राम आए है", a fan added.

    The zeal and enthusiasm surrounding the release of Adipurush have been steadily building up. This trailer has boosted the anticipation for the magnum opus release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 16, across the entire globe.

    Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush will be releasing globally on June 16, 2023.

    Trailer

    The Adipurush film trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
