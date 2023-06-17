Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look generates outrageous reactions from netizens

Several netizens were perplexed by the positioning of Adipurush's ten heads and his plain black T-shirt as a costume in a particular scene.

On Friday, Adipurush was eventually released in theatres all over the world, and it even received a rousing reception with a 140 crore opening. Following that, other moviegoers discovered peculiarities that quickly turned into social media memes. Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Lankesh with 10 heads has drawn some of the funniest responses among the many criticisms voiced by both the audience and the critics. Many people expressed their opinions on Reddit after wishing they could have avoided seeing Saif wearing a black T-shirt.

One user said: So this is an actual scene from this movie and not an edited pic? Another one said: That is the problem. 10 heads can't exist without necks and bodies. What these idiots don't understand is that Ravan's 10 heads is just a symbolism for his intelligence and knowledge.Another user said: Underpaid graphics guy. Another hilarious comment read: Graphics guy serving notice period. Many commented on Saif's costume. One said, “I have the same T-shirt from Decathlon.” Another asked, “Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?” One more wrote, “is he wearing a T-shirt?? Wtf 600 cr budget?” “Why is Ravan wearing a jockey T-shirt bro wtf?” read yet another question.

In addition to Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, Sunny Singh plays Lakshman, Devdatta Nage plays Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth plays Meghanada, Siddhant Karnick plays Vibhishana, and Sonal Chauhan plays Mandodari. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. It is based on the Ramayana, an epic story.