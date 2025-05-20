English

7 South Indian films that define love Close to Reality

Dia (2020)

A beautifully crafted film that delves into emotions, heartbreak, and the unpredictability of life, leaving a lasting impact.

Thanga Meengal (2013)

A deeply moving story that shifts focus from romantic love to the sacrifices and emotional depth of a father’s love for his daughter.

Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015)

A powerful narrative of real-life lovers torn apart by societal and religious barriers, showcasing unwavering commitment.

Sita Ramam (2022)

A Love story beyond time and borders. An emotional and visually stunning love story that unfolds through letters and fate, capturing the essence of timeless romance.

96 (2018)

It's a heartbreaking reunion of First Love. A nostalgic tale of childhood love revisited, exploring emotions, regrets, and bittersweet memories.

Premam (2015)

A realistic portrayal of Love’s journey through different phases. Its evolving love, from teenage infatuation to mature romance, filled with lessons and heartbreak.

