The Zee Cine Awards 2025, held in Mumbai on Saturday, May 17th, was a night of sparkle, glamour, and tons of fun. Stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Raashi Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kartik Aaryan graced the red carpet. While the event was already star-studded, one performance that made everyone groove and entertained the internet was Tiger Shroff's.

Fans are mesmerized by Tiger's dance

When Tiger dances, he dances with abandon. His moves include flips, kicks, moonwalks, everything. Tiger set the stage on fire with the high-energy beats of classic songs, and the entire stadium echoed with chants of "Tiger! Tiger!". However, this time, the discussion wasn't just about his dance moves, but also about the outfit he wore, which caught everyone's eye.

All eyes are on Tiger's top

Tiger was performing in perfect sync with his backup dancers, but as soon as the spotlight fell on him, people were taken aback. Tiger had chosen a shining, sleeveless, fitted top for his performance. The corset-meets-crop-top was well-designed and fit his body perfectly. He paired it with leather pants and a matching belt.

Netizens react strongly

Tiger's look made him the target of trolls. One user commented, "Is that a blouse or a top?" Another asked, "Why are you wearing Ananya's blouse?" A third commented, "Stole Shraddha's top," while a fourth said, "Swapped wardrobes with Disha."