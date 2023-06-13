HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos)

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looks super hot in a racy backless satin dress as she arrives at an event in Bandra, Mumbai. Check out her sexy video here

Nora Fatehi wore a stunning black backless satin dress with a thigh-high slit. She wore beach waves, matching shoes, and minimal makeup. Nora looked gorgeous in the seductive dress.



Nora's night-out style was a black slip-on dress with a plunging backless design reaching to her hips, a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, spaghetti straps, a floor-length maxi hem, and a figure-skimming cut that highlighted her amazing frame.

In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi discussed her efforts and sacrifices to become a star. Nora described her strange occupations to make ends meet.



Nora said she missed out on her 20s because she worked hard for her future. “Thank goodness I was prepared for my last-minute opportunities. I didn't party and have a boyfriend like other girls. I locked myself in a room every day to study the language, watch TV and practise."



She said, “I missed my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. Many asked, "You want to be Katrina Kaif?"

Nora accessorised her night-out ensemble with ornate hoop earrings, a sleek watch, black stilettos with deadly high heels from Christian Louboutin, and a hot pink mini Christian Dior top handle purse.

Nora's last glam options were mauve-pink lips, rouged cheeks, light eye shadow, on-fleek brows, a dewy foundation, and mascara. A centre-parted open and wavy hairstyle finished it.