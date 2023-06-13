Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOTNESS ALERT! Nora Fatehi flaunts her sexy figure in backless satin dress (Photos)

    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looks super hot in a racy backless satin dress as she arrives at an event in Bandra, Mumbai. Check out her sexy video here

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi wore a stunning black backless satin dress with a thigh-high slit. She wore beach waves, matching shoes, and minimal makeup. Nora looked gorgeous in the seductive dress.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora's night-out style was a black slip-on dress with a plunging backless design reaching to her hips, a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, spaghetti straps, a floor-length maxi hem, and a figure-skimming cut that highlighted her amazing frame.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In a recent interview, Nora Fatehi discussed her efforts and sacrifices to become a star. Nora described her strange occupations to make ends meet.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora said she missed out on her 20s because she worked hard for her future. “Thank goodness I was prepared for my last-minute opportunities. I didn't party and have a boyfriend like other girls. I locked myself in a room every day to study the language, watch TV and practise."
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She said, “I missed my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. Many asked, "You want to be Katrina Kaif?"

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora accessorised her night-out ensemble with ornate hoop earrings, a sleek watch, black stilettos with deadly high heels from Christian Louboutin, and a hot pink mini Christian Dior top handle purse.

     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora's last glam options were mauve-pink lips, rouged cheeks, light eye shadow, on-fleek brows, a dewy foundation, and mascara. A centre-parted open and wavy hairstyle finished it.

