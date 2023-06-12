Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film sold more than 10,000 tickets

    Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is ready to release on June 16. With the bookings going on splendidly and 10,000 tickets sold, there are more expectations for the release. 

    Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film sold more than 10,000 tickets MAH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    One of the most anticipated releases of the year starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Adipurush, is all set to release on June 16. The movie makers have initiated the advance booking facilities, and according to reports, there has been an encouraging response with over 10,000 tickets sold.

    ETimes reports that 60 per cent of the bookings have been made by the first day. It has been calculated that if this response continues, the advance bookings for this film may beat RRR's. Pinkvilla has reported that PVR and Inox have sold 8800 and 6100 tickets, respectively, and Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets. This mythological drama is expected to have an amazing start at the box office. 

    The trailer for the film was released recently by the makers and team at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati, with a pre-release event. This was held in the attendance of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami was the event's chief guest and offered his blessings to the film and team. The event also garnered a huge crowd of fans and well-wishers. 

    With buzz around the release, Adipurush has set an ambitious goal of acquiring Rs 100 crore at the global box office on its opening day. According to certain census that has been procured, if the film manages to keep up with the audience expectation fueled by the recent second trailer, there is anticipation around the movie breaking the Rs 1000 crore mark, establishing an astonishing success. 

    About Adipurush: 
    Om Raut has directed the movie and is the new cinematic adaptation of the Indian mythological epic, Ramayana. Actor Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Raghav while Kriti Sanon will be portraying Janaki. As the antagonist, we will see Saif Ali Khan return in the bad light as King Ravana, along with Sunny Singh as Laxman. With a budget of Rs. 300 crores, it has been declared to be the biggest film in the career of actor Prabhas, his new outing as a warrior after his last big epic, Baahubali. The film is jointly bankrolled by Retrophiles and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Wish to sit next to Lord Hanuman seat in theaters here what you have to do

    Adipurush: Wish to sit next to Lord Hanuman’s seat in theaters? Here's what you have to do

    Citadel Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India RBA

    Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more attend the gala reception RBA

    Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding: Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and more attend the gala reception

    Sip your way to digestive wellness: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health ADC

    Sip your way to digestive wellness: Discover 6 soothing teas for optimal gut health

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting at 1 PM today; check details AJR

    Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting at 1 PM today; check details

    Adipurush Wish to sit next to Lord Hanuman seat in theaters here what you have to do

    Adipurush: Wish to sit next to Lord Hanuman’s seat in theaters? Here's what you have to do

    Kerala: Kannur District Panchayat to move SC seeking permission to kill violent stray dogs to stop menace nihal death case anr

    Kerala: Kannur District Panchayat to move SC seeking permission to kill violent stray dogs

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared over 14624 candidates pass other details gcw

    UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared; Here's how you can check your marks

    Citadel Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India RBA

    Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fee HIKED; becomes highest-paid actress in South India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon