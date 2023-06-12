Adipurush advance booking: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film sold more than 10,000 tickets

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, is ready to release on June 16. With the bookings going on splendidly and 10,000 tickets sold, there are more expectations for the release.

ETimes reports that 60 per cent of the bookings have been made by the first day. It has been calculated that if this response continues, the advance bookings for this film may beat RRR's. Pinkvilla has reported that PVR and Inox have sold 8800 and 6100 tickets, respectively, and Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets. This mythological drama is expected to have an amazing start at the box office.

The trailer for the film was released recently by the makers and team at Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupati, with a pre-release event. This was held in the attendance of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami was the event's chief guest and offered his blessings to the film and team. The event also garnered a huge crowd of fans and well-wishers.

With buzz around the release, Adipurush has set an ambitious goal of acquiring Rs 100 crore at the global box office on its opening day. According to certain census that has been procured, if the film manages to keep up with the audience expectation fueled by the recent second trailer, there is anticipation around the movie breaking the Rs 1000 crore mark, establishing an astonishing success.

About Adipurush:

Om Raut has directed the movie and is the new cinematic adaptation of the Indian mythological epic, Ramayana. Actor Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Raghav while Kriti Sanon will be portraying Janaki. As the antagonist, we will see Saif Ali Khan return in the bad light as King Ravana, along with Sunny Singh as Laxman. With a budget of Rs. 300 crores, it has been declared to be the biggest film in the career of actor Prabhas, his new outing as a warrior after his last big epic, Baahubali. The film is jointly bankrolled by Retrophiles and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.