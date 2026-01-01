Adil Hussain replaces Milind Soman as the sensei in 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business'. Praising the film's animal rights focus, Hussain joins an international cast including Anshuman Jha for the action-driven sequel with an expanded role for his character.

Actor Adil Hussain has joined the cast of 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business', replacing Milind Soman in the role of the sensei in the sequel, slated for release later this year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adil Hussain on Joining the Franchise

Speaking about the casting, Adil Hussain said, "Watching Lakadbaggha-1 was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals--something we haven't seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi in the seventies. I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor."

"The martial arts training and action sequences were challenging, but Anshuman has been incredibly supportive and generous throughout the process. I'm truly grateful to be part of the Lakadbaggha franchise," he added.

A Darker, Action-Driven Sequel

Known for his performance in Life of Pi, Hussain steps into a role that has been significantly expanded in the sequel. Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business promises a darker and more action-driven narrative, with the sensei character playing a crucial role in the protagonist's journey, as per a press release.

Lakadbaggha Universe Expands

The film features an international martial arts ensemble, including Sunny Pang (Headshot, Havoc) and Dan Chupong (Ong-Bak). The Indian cast includes Sarah Jane Dias, Vikram Kochar and Anshuman Jha, who reprises his role as Arjun Bakshi, an ordinary man who transforms into an animal-loving vigilante. The Lakadbaggha universe has also expanded beyond films, with a comic book series launched last year, adding depth to its growing mythology and reinforcing its ambition as a multi-format Indian action franchise with global appeal. 'Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business' is slated for a mid-2026 release. (ANI)