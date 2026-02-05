Actor Adarsh Gourav has turned rapper for his upcoming film 'Tu Yaa Main', co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. He has lent his voice to the track 'Naam Karu Bada', composed by Sez on the Beat. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Adarsh Gourav Showcases Rap Skills in New Film

Adarsh Gourav is not only an actor but also a singer. In his upcoming film 'Tu Yaa Main', he will be seen showcasing his rap skills as he lent his voice to the track 'Naam Karu Bada'. The track brings together sharp lyrics, pulsating beats, and Adarsh's raw, confident vocal delivery, offering a glimpse into his deep engagement with music beyond acting.

The song is sung and performed by Adarsh Gourav and is produced and composed by Sez on the Beat, with lyrics by 7 Bantai'Z. Directed by Yazad Anklesaria, the music video for the film complements the track's edgy energy with dynamic visuals and an unapologetic vibe, further amplifying Adarsh's striking screen presence. Check out video here.

About 'Tu Yaa Main'

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.The film stars Adarsh and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles.It will be released on February 13.