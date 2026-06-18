Adah Sharma has announced her Marathi film debut with 'Gajra'. The first-look poster shows the actress in a bridal avatar with blood on her face, suggesting an intense narrative based on true events. The film is directed by Shreyas Jadhav.

Adah Sharma has officially announced her debut in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film 'Gajra'. The actress, known for her performances in films such as 'The Kerala Story' and the '1920' franchise, revealed the project through a social media post accompanied by its first-look poster. The poster features Sharma in a bridal avatar, wearing traditional jewellery, with streaks and splatters of blood across her face. The striking image and her solemn expression suggest a dark and intense narrative inspired by true events.

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Sharing the announcement with her followers, Sharma wrote, "GAJRA - my debut in Marathi... need all your love and blessings!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DZtt7scCK2N/?img_index=1 She also expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout her journey across Hindi, South Indian and regional cinema, while seeking similar encouragement for her Marathi film debut.

'Gajra' Crew and Production Details

'Gajra' will be directed by Shreyas Jadhav and produced by Amol Borkar. The film marks the first production venture of Zig Zag Productions and is being presented by Ganraj Studios, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The music for the project will be composed by Devdutta Manisha Baji, a prominent name in the Marathi film industry known for his work in historical and folk music.

Currently in development, 'Gajra' is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. (ANI)