    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photo

    Bollywood actress Adah Sharma told hives as 'horrible rash' and shared that she will opt for Ayurvedic treatment. Adah was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy. 

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Adah Sharma has revealed that she was hospitalised owing to a food allergy and diarrhoea. The Kerala Story actor recently announced on her Instagram account that she has hives. Adah, who is promoting her next series Commando, also tweeted photos showing her allergic response. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and some of them I haven’t met for years, also Adah Sharma fan clubs.” She added a disclaimer about the photos and said, “Do not swipe if you are scared of rash on skin images, they are a little scary but I thought one should not share only nice photos on Instagram,” she wrote.

    Adah then explained hives as ‘horrible rash’ and added, “I was hiding it by wearing full sleeves, but it started showing on my face due to stress! So then I took medicine and turns out I am allergic to the medicine so it made me nauseous. So now I’m taking another medicine and injection. I will be doing promotions today but my with full sleeves."

    Adah Sharma also disclosed that she would take a brief leave of absence from work owing to her medical condition and will seek Ayurvedic therapy. "I promised my Amma that I would look after her health." I'll be gone for a few days starting tomorrow. "My Amma has told me to focus on my health rather than radio trials, zoom interviews, and promo shoots," she added, but she also assured her fans that "I will be back soon."

    Adah Sharma documented her adverse response to the medications in images. "Thank you to everyone who reached out to me, some of whom I haven't met in years, as well as Adah Sharma fan clubs," she wrote in Hindi. She included a caution regarding the photographs, saying, "Do not swipe if you are scared of rash on skin images, they are a little scary but I thought one should not share only nice photos on Instagram."

    Adah was allegedly brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning after her condition deteriorated significantly. According to accounts, she began vomiting in the morning and was diagnosed with acute diarrhoea and a food allergy. "She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhoea this morning," a source close to the star claimed. She is now being watched."

    Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will reprise her role as Bhavana Reddy in Commando. The film, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11, 2023. Aside from Commando, Adah will soon be featured in an international production in which she will play a female superhero. 

