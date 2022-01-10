Actress sexual assault case: Dileep accused of threatening 'to kill’ officer probing case

Mollywood actor Dileep has been booked for allegedly plotting 'to kill' the officer probing into the Kerala sexual assault case of 2017.

Malayalam star Dileep is again grabbing the headlines pan-India as Kerala Police has registered a case against the actor, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members. This fresh case was registered after some shocking revelations by a Mollywood filmmaker and Dileep's close friend, Balachandra Kumar.

In 2017, Dileep was investigated for an alleged sexual assault and abduction of an actress, has now been booked for allegedly planning to kill the officer probing him in the case. According to a daily, the Kerala Police crime branch has lodged a new case against Dileep on Sunday, January 09.

The FIR also mentions five individuals, including Dileep’s brother Anoop and his brother-in-law Suraj. The FIR follows the testimony of filmmaker Balachandra Kumar who told the police that Dileep had plotted to kill the investigating officer and his team members allegedly.

In the FIR, it was written that Balachandra Kumar had pointed his fingers at the photo of A V George, who was then Kochi city police commissioner.

In 2017, Dileep was arrested and lodged in a prison in a case related to a gang sexually attacking a popular Mollywood actress. Kerala Police later tracked the team to Dileep, and the actor was arrested in July 2017. After two months in jail, he was released on bail, and the case's trial is on.

Balachandra Kumar also openly said that Kerala DGP, B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, SPs A.V. George and S. Sudarshan, and Dy SP Byju Paulose are on the list of officers who would be attacked. Balachandra Kumar also mentioned that Dileep had reportedly said these five officials will suffer.

"The hand of Sudarasan, who manhandled me, should be chopped off,” the FIR said, quoting Balachandra Kumar. Dileep and the five others have been booked under numerous sections of the IPC, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).