Actress Kriti Sanon and Dhanush to share screen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', CHECK OUT the first look

Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, a story of unrequited love. The first look teaser reveals intense emotions, with the film set for release on November 28, 2025.

Actor Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'. On Tuesday, the makers announced Kriti's casting by sharing an intriguing promo.

The video shows Kriti's character Mukti, pouring kerosene on herself as she prepares to set herself on fire. Later, she could be seen sitting in a corner and lighting a cigarette.



Sharing the clip, Dhanush on Instagram wrote, "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames.

Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that's unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025."

'Tere Ishk Mein', set to go on floors in 2025, is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.The film will be released in theatres on November 28.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, in November, Kriti attended IFFI 2024 where she opened up about her dream roles.

Asked about her dream role, Kriti said, "This is a very tough question because there's nothing like doing one role and then not wanting to do anything else after that.



There's no such role. There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a completely negative character."

