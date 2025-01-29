Actress Kriti Sanon and Dhanush to share screen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', CHECK OUT the first look

 Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, a story of unrequited love. The first look teaser reveals intense emotions, with the film set for release on November 28, 2025.
 

Actress Kriti Sanon and Dhanush to share screen in 'Tere Ishk Mein', CHECK OUT the first look NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Actor Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein'. On Tuesday, the makers announced Kriti's casting by sharing an intriguing promo.

The video shows Kriti's character Mukti, pouring kerosene on herself as she prepares to set herself on fire. Later, she could be seen sitting in a corner and lighting a cigarette.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Sharing the clip, Dhanush on Instagram wrote, "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames.
Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that's unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025."

'Tere Ishk Mein', set to go on floors in 2025, is a spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, longing, and emotional conflict.The film will be released in theatres on November 28.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, in November, Kriti attended IFFI 2024 where she opened up about her dream roles.
Asked about her dream role, Kriti said, "This is a very tough question because there's nothing like doing one role and then not wanting to do anything else after that.
 
There's no such role. There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven't done yet, and I want to do them. I would love to be a superwoman. I think India me zyada ye hua hain. I would love to do action. I would also love to play a completely negative character." 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews, box-office failure

Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman ATG

'Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman

WATCH Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral

Recent Stories

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon