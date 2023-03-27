Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Faizan Ansari claims style icon Urfi Javed is a 'transgender,' know more details

    Actor Faizan Ansari has some unexpected and startling allegations about Urfi Javed and called her a 'transgender' claiming to have evidence for the allegations. Read on to know more.

    Actor Faizan Ansari claims style icon Urfi Javed is a 'transgender,' know more details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Actor Faizan Ansari has some unexpected and startling allegations about Urfi Javed, who often hits the headlines for her out-of-the-box fashion quotient. A news report claims that Faizan called the actress 'transgender.'

    As per a leading entertainment portal, he said he has evidence supporting his allegation that he intends to present in court. He further asserted that the actress's way of "talking, dressing in revealing clothing and behaving is indicative of a flaw in her character," which will get exposed to the public. Ansari also insisted Urfi surrender herself to the transgender community.

    ALSO READ: 'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    According to a news portal, Faizan Ansari had previously claimed that fatwa could get issued against the actress. He has even gone on to fight a legal battle against the actress. The actor had filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for "wearing revealing clothes" and is ready to take her to court. He added that "Urfi Javed Bombay ka mahol kharab kar rahi hai, (She is spoiling the environment of Mumbai), she will now be spotted at court." Faizan’s lawyer had stated that Urfi Javed’s way of dressing and other actions had "hurt the sentiments" of a particular community. It is important to note that there has been no response from Urfi Javed so far to any of the claims made by Faizan.

    Urfi had recently shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram stories, insinuating that she might have proposed to someone and that the person had said yes to her. The image she posted showed a large card with the words “He Said Yes" written in gold letters. She followed up with another photo of a card bearing the imprint “Woohoo! We Did It!" Although the significance of her post is not yet apparent, she certainly grabbed the attention of online users. On the professional front, Urfi Javed got offered a role in the forthcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she reportedly turned down the opportunity.

    ALSO READ: 'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery vma

    'Insufferable': Fans call out Sara Ali Khan for her 'trash' dialogue delivery

    Are Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur about to 'make it official' soon? Know the details vma

    Are Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur about to 'make it official' soon? Know the details

    Jubilee Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy look It is dedicated to my father Biswajeet RBA

    Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about Srikant Roy’s look, "It is dedicated to my father, Biswajeet"

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know RBA

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details vma

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details

    Recent Stories

    Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court directs Centre Gujarat govt to bring papers on which convicts were freed gcw

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court directs Centre, Gujarat govt to 'bring papers on which convicts were freed'

    Column Stop calling Atique Ahmed, and other criminals Muslim leader

    Viewpoint: Stop calling Atique Ahmed a Muslim leader

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25 - adt

    New NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP; govt likely to introduce from 2024-25

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals snt

    IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma replaces injured Prasidh Krishna at Rajasthan Royals

    Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification': Shiv Sena reminds Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification': Shiv Sena reminds Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon