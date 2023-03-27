Actor Faizan Ansari claims style icon Urfi Javed is a 'transgender,' know more details

Actor Faizan Ansari has some unexpected and startling allegations about Urfi Javed and called her a 'transgender' claiming to have evidence for the allegations. Read on to know more.

Actor Faizan Ansari has some unexpected and startling allegations about Urfi Javed, who often hits the headlines for her out-of-the-box fashion quotient. A news report claims that Faizan called the actress 'transgender.'

As per a leading entertainment portal, he said he has evidence supporting his allegation that he intends to present in court. He further asserted that the actress's way of "talking, dressing in revealing clothing and behaving is indicative of a flaw in her character," which will get exposed to the public. Ansari also insisted Urfi surrender herself to the transgender community.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

According to a news portal, Faizan Ansari had previously claimed that fatwa could get issued against the actress. He has even gone on to fight a legal battle against the actress. The actor had filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for "wearing revealing clothes" and is ready to take her to court. He added that "Urfi Javed Bombay ka mahol kharab kar rahi hai, (She is spoiling the environment of Mumbai), she will now be spotted at court." Faizan’s lawyer had stated that Urfi Javed’s way of dressing and other actions had "hurt the sentiments" of a particular community. It is important to note that there has been no response from Urfi Javed so far to any of the claims made by Faizan.

Urfi had recently shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram stories, insinuating that she might have proposed to someone and that the person had said yes to her. The image she posted showed a large card with the words “He Said Yes" written in gold letters. She followed up with another photo of a card bearing the imprint “Woohoo! We Did It!" Although the significance of her post is not yet apparent, she certainly grabbed the attention of online users. On the professional front, Urfi Javed got offered a role in the forthcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she reportedly turned down the opportunity.

ALSO READ: 'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments