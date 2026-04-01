Actor Dileep's upcoming movie, D152, is now titled 'Neekkam'. Directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, the first look poster shows Dileep in an intense look with the tagline 'Beyond Destiny'. The film is produced by Sandiep Senan of Urvassi Theatres.

Actor Dileep's upcoming movie, which was tentatively titled D152, finally got a title on Thursday. The makers also shared the first look poster of the movie. The film will be directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas and is titled 'Neekkam'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared the first look poster of the film on Thursday. The title poster of 'Neekkam' showed Dileep sporting an intense look on his face, even as he held an umbrella to shield himself from a downpour. The title poster carried a tagline "Beyond Destiny."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neekkam Movie (@neekkam)

The Production Team

The film is being produced by Sandiep Senan of Urvassi Theatres, who is best known for having produced critically acclaimed films like 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum' and 'Vilaayath Buddha', along with Alex E Kurian.

Sangeeth Senan and Nimitha Francis M are co-producing this film along with Sandiep Senan and Alex E Kurian.

Dileep's Last On-Screen Appearance

Dileep was last seen in the film Bha Bha Bha which was directed by Dhananjay Shankar. It was written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, and produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions. It stars an ensemble cast of Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Ashokan, Fahim Safar, Devan, Sidharth Bharathan and Redin Kingsley. Mohanlal made an extended cameo in this film. Along with Mohanlal, the film also featured S. J. Suryah, Salim Kumar, Riyaz Khan and Gokulam Gopalan in cameo roles. The movie was released last year.