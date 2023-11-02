Abhishek Bachchan trolled for wishing Aishwarya Rai with just 'Happy Birthday'; netizens call it 'dry post'

On November 01, 2023, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older and while celebrities across the film industry wished her, there was one wish that the netizens were not happy with. Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan put a very simple post for his wife which the internet termed it 'dry post'. Fans took to the comment section and wrote that he could write an article or long paragraph for his father, but not his wife.

Abhishek's post

Abhishek took to Instagram to share an old photo of Aishwarya with the caption "Happy Birthday," accompanied by a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Netizen attack

While Abhishek's wish was beautiful, Aishwarya's admirers complained that the post lacked a "personal touch." A user wrote, "You wrote an article wishing for your father and your wife only Happy Birthday?" Another user wrote, "Please add some personal touch,". For example, Happy Birthday, my lovely wife or Darling. "Why is it so dry?" Another user said, "Just imagine such a pretty wife and all the husband has to say is happy birthday…"

Netizen in support

Fans of the couple, on the other side, are defending Abhishek, claiming that "It's his choice what to post in public and what not." Some people's romantic relationships are personal and private, and we must respect that."

Previously, Aishwarya Rai fans were furious with Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta Bachchan, for failing to acknowledge the actress on social media. Shweta had written a lengthy Instagram message for her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her L'Oréal runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Her post recounted how she and her mother, Jaya Bachchan, became emotional after seeing Navya walk the runway. She did not, however, mention Aishwarya Rai, who also walked the runway for the same brand during Paris Fashion Week.