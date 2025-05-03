Telugu film industry veterans Abhishek Aggarwal and Vikram Reddy launched a World's Biggest Cinema Project at Waves 2025, releasing a ground-breaking project that will revolutionize cinema. With the biggest screen size in the world, the project will be an engineering marvel and a landmark for India's entertainment industry.

Abhishek Aggarwal, Vikram Reddy Unveil World’s Biggest Cinema Project

The producers also had a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the event and discussed their vision for this trail-blazing project. Discussing the project, Abhishek Aggarwal was grateful and said that the venture is in harmony with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the entertainment industry in India to international standards. He has mentioned that multiplex cinemas should provide the best viewing experience to individuals in entire Bharat and be Make in India pride of the country.

UV Creations co-founder Vikram Reddy also spoke in the same vein, referring to their intention to enrich cinema not just by way of interesting stories but also by conceptualizing an irreparable viewing experience. Having already built India's largest screen in Nellore earlier, Reddy stated that this new complex at Nagpur is set to create new standards. He thanked CM Fadnavis and was hopeful about expansion in the future.

Abhishek Aggarwal, a master life-changer using cinema, began with Kirrak Party (2018) followed by Goodachari (2018) and Sita (2019). His A1 Express in 2021 had success, yet it was The Kashmir Files in 2022 that the movie went on to shatter the box office figures with a tally of more than ₹300 crore. Now he is all set to release his next biggie, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

This mega cinema venture will revolutionize the landscape of entertainment, providing the audience with a never-before experience and making India the world capital of cinema.