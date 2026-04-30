Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date for Saif Ali Khan's 'Kartavya'. Produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film premieres on Netflix on May 15 and follows a police officer grappling with duty, family, power, and morality.

The release date of Saif Ali Khan's project 'Kartavya' has been announced. On Thursday evening, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram and shared that Saif's film will be out on Netflix on May 15. "Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix," SRK wrote.

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Star Cast and Production

Created under the banner of SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Kartavya' also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi.

An Exploration of Morality and Justice

Kartavya follows a police officer, played by Khan, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family. As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence, inviting audiences to question morality and the true cost of justice, read a press note.

On what fans can expect from the film, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "Kartavya is a thought-provoking story that explores the complexities of making the 'right' choices. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit in our second association with him following the success of Bhakshak, the film builds on our ongoing creative partnerships with the two powerhouses whose high-quality and socially relevant storytelling brings a distinct authenticity to the film. Led by a powerful performance from Saif Ali Khan alongside a stellar ensemble, the story draws from the lived realities of Indian hinterlands while speaking to themes that travel far beyond its immediate setting. We remain focused on backing creators with distinct ideas and unique voices, and Kartavya reflects that intent with a gripping story that is sure to stay with you well beyond the final frame."

Bhakshak fame Pulkit has directed 'Kartavya'. (ANI)