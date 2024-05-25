'Ab kya acting karni hai....' Sanjay Dutt said THIS to Madhuri Dixit; old video goes viral [WATCH]

Sanjay Dutt expressed his happiness about Madhuri Dixit being settled and mentioned that he has met her children

Sanjay Dutt recently expressed his happiness about Madhuri Dixit being settled and revealed he had met her children. This statement has gained attention as a clip from an earlier season of Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee with Karan, has resurfaced on Reddit, quickly going viral. The show is known for celebrities sharing candid and sometimes controversial opinions about their colleagues.

In this particular episode, Sanjay Dutt appeared with Anil Kapoor. Karan Johar mentioned how Madhuri developed a different accent after moving to the US, which surprised Anil Kapoor. When Karan asked Sanjay if he kept up with Madhuri, Sanjay denied it.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Jaane Jaan' tops list of most streamed Indian films on Netflix for second half of 2023

Anil Kapoor then commented, "We (him and Sanjay) both have a… I don’t know about him, but I have a soft corner for Madhuri. I cannot take any criticism about Madhuri Dixit." Karan added, “Of course, he’s (Sanjay) had a soft corner for Madhuri Dixit.” Karan clarified that his mention of Madhuri's "accent" wasn't intended as criticism.

Anil continued, “We (him and Sanjay) still love Madhuri.” Karan then directly asked Sanjay, “You still love her?” to which Sanjay replied, “Of course.” When Karan asked if Sanjay had met Madhuri since she returned to India, Sanjay said, “No, yeah I heard. I just want to tell her to go home and take care of the kids. Be with the children, abhi kya acting karni hai?”

Anil Kapoor responded, “Aise mat kar yaar, Sanjay. Aise kyu bhej raha hai?” Karan Johar humorously noted the "Madhuri Dixit factor" between Anil and Sanjay. Anil admitted, “Actually the only time I was jealous of Sanjay was that time.” Karan inquired if the rumors about Sanjay and Madhuri were true, but Sanjay maintained, “Good friends, yeah… I’m very happy that she’s settled and I’ve met the kids… We did that India Day parade in Chicago and I met the kids.”

Years later, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit reunited on screen in the 2019 film Kalank, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Latest Videos