Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala

Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' earned Rs 1.9 crore in the advance bookings in Kerala. The film was released on Thursday (April 11).

The much-awaited film of the realistic actor Fahadh Faasil, 'Aavesham', hit the big screens on Thursday (April 11). Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also features Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Sajin Gopu in the lead roles. It is reported that more than Rs 1.9 crore have already been collected in advance ticket bookings in Kerala.

In Kerala, 1,23,563 tickets were sold in advance. Fahadh's 'Aavesham' is likely to become another Rs 100 crore Malayalam film in 2024.

The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Sameer Thahir will handle the film's cinematography.

Aavesham is touted to be an action comedy, bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim. The film is set in a college in Bengaluru, where a group of students ask for help from a local goon to protect them.

Aavesham ventures into the lives of college students faced with a daunting obstacle, leading them to seek an unexpected ally - a goon. As the story unfolds, viewers will delve into the complex dynamics between the students and the goon, traversing through a labyrinth of tensions, alliances, and clashes. The film pledges to deliver a captivating examination of human connections, allegiance, and the intricacies of moral uncertainty.

