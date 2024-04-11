Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala

    Fahadh Faasil's 'Aavesham' earned Rs 1.9 crore in the advance bookings in Kerala. The film was released on Thursday (April 11). 

    Aavesham Movie: Fahadh Faasil's action drama earns over Rs 1.9 cr in advance bookings in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    The much-awaited film of the realistic actor Fahadh Faasil, 'Aavesham', hit the big screens on Thursday (April 11). Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film also features Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidhyarthi and Sajin Gopu in the lead roles. It is reported that more than Rs 1.9 crore have already been collected in advance ticket bookings in Kerala.

    In Kerala, 1,23,563 tickets were sold in advance. Fahadh's 'Aavesham' is likely to become another Rs 100 crore Malayalam film in 2024.

    The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. Sameer Thahir will handle the film's cinematography.

    Aavesham is touted to be an action comedy, bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim. The film is set in a college in Bengaluru, where a group of students ask for help from a local goon to protect them. 

    Aavesham ventures into the lives of college students faced with a daunting obstacle, leading them to seek an unexpected ally - a goon. As the story unfolds, viewers will delve into the complex dynamics between the students and the goon, traversing through a labyrinth of tensions, alliances, and clashes. The film pledges to deliver a captivating examination of human connections, allegiance, and the intricacies of moral uncertainty.
     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check rkn

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

    Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Is Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer ?

    Varshangalkku Shesham Review: Is Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer a complete comedy entertainer ?

    Malayalam movies banned in PVR INOX Kerala due to content-sharing issue rkn

    Malayalam movies banned in PVR INOX Kerala due to content-sharing issue

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Twitter review: Is Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff's film HIT or FLOP? RKK

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Twitter review: Is Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's film HIT or FLOP?

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dhanashree Verma extends heartfelt wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 150th match (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Haryana some dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh gcw

    Haryana: 6 dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check rkn

    Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

    Yash joins 'Ramayana' cast but not as Raavan, to play THIS role RKK

    Yash joins 'Ramayana' cast but not as Raavan, to play THIS role

    Gold rate on April 11: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise gcw

    Gold rate on April 11: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

    Karnataka government changes timings of Anganwadi centres in state; Here's why vkp

    Karnataka govt changes timings of Anganwadi centres in state; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon