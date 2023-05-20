Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more

    After attending the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan got spotted exiting Mumbai airport in the late hours of Mumbai.

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 20, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, like every year, was present at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. A few days before, she jetted off to the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and got clicked at the Mumbai airport. 

    After serving distinctive and outstanding looks at the festival, the actress with her daughter was back in the bay last night. As always, the paparazzi wanted to get a glimpse of the mother-daughter duo, but what caught our attention was Aaradhya Bachchan's humbling and sweet gesture for the paps.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted exiting Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Mumbai. Spotting Aishwarya whenever she steps out of her house is a visual delight for the fan. So was it this time as well. But, this morning, her daughter Aaradhya stole the limelight with her adorable gesture.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by B-Town Life (@b.town.life)

    The star kid donning an oversized black hoodie over blue denim jeans was walking with her mother. When she spotted the paps trying to capture her and her mother in their lenses, the star kid folded her hands and welcomed the paparazzi with a cute ‘namaste’. The netizens are in awe of Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya's sweet gesture. One of the fans even wrote, "What an upbringing … to Aaradhya’s parenting!!!."

    Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport look, she kept it comfortable in a teal and black printed kaftan top, which she paired with a pair of black trousers. She completed her look with printed sneakers and a massive black Dolce & Gabbana handbag. Her minimal makeup included winged eyeliner and red lips made her look more stunning.

