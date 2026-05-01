Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has taken a stand against the mistreatment of artists by actors' managers. He announced that he and others will refuse to work with stars whose teams are disrespectful to crew members like stylists and assistants.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has come out in strong support of fellow artists, calling out unprofessional behaviour by managers in the entertainment industry. In a strong-worded post, Aalim Hakim stated that he and many others in the fraternity have chosen not to work with actors whose teams mistreat artists. "We have decided not to work with those actors, whose managers treat people badly," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYWUcydNs4n/

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Respect the Artists Behind the Star

Further in the caption, Hakim emphasised the need to respect the artists, including hairdressers, makeup artists, stylists, assistants, and crew members. "RESPECT THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE STAR. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don't call them "just staff." Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up... there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine," he wrote.

Hakin noted how several artists leave their homes before sunrise, stand for endless hours, miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace, further adding how they make sure the actors' looks are at their absolute best. "Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace... Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best. Creativity is not a small job. And respect should never depend on designation," he continued,

Managers' Behaviour Damages Actors' Reputation

Aalim Hakim called out how the reputation of actors is damaged due to the behaviour of their managers. "It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members -- especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being. The saddest part is... sometimes actors don't even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them. A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance," he added.

Bollywood Celebs React in Support

The post quickly gained traction, also receiving responses from several Bollywood celebrities. Actor Rajkummar Rao commented, "Absolutely sir. Respect and Equality two utmost important things." Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder added, "Well done Aalim." Others to react were Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Bobby Deol, Zoya Akhtar, Chitrangda Singh, Ridhi Dogra, Gajraj Rao, Tisca Chopra, Aparshakti Khurana, and Kajol.