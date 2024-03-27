Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Aadujeevitham': Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time'

    Actor Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment and physical transformation for the film 'Aadujeevitham' which is slated to release on March 28, 2024. 

    Aadujeevitham: Suriya praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's commitment, 'can happen only once in a time' NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    The eagerly awaited release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film 'Aadujeevitham' on March 28 has generated considerable excitement among audiences. With the film's promotional activities in full swing across various cities, the team's confidence in the project's reception is palpable. As the release date draws near, Prithviraj Sukumaran received a heartfelt message of support from fellow actor Suriya Sivakumar. Taking to social media, Suriya expressed his admiration for Prithviraj and the entire team behind 'Aadujeevitham', describing the film as the culmination of 14 years of passion and dedication. Suriya praised Prithviraj's remarkable transformation in his role. He emphasized that such an effort could only occur once in a lifetime. Suriya's endorsement, coupled with his sharing of the film's trailer, indicates his genuine appreciation for the project and suggests a positive response from audiences.

    The recently released trailer has already garnered a positive reception, further heightening anticipation for the film's premiere. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul.

    Also read: 'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    About 'Aadujeevitham' 

    'Aadujeevitham' is based on a true incident from the life of Najeeb, a laborer from Alappuzha, Kerala.
    Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent an extensive physical transformation to portray the various stages of Najeeb's life in the film. In interviews, he has spoken candidly about the rigorous workout routines and strict diet he adhered to for the role.

    'Aadujeevitham', also known as 'The Goat Life', is set to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, promising a wide-reaching audience experience. Despite facing challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team remained steadfast in their commitment to delivering high-quality production.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance whole heartly on foot-tapping track NIR

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    The Great Indian Kapil Show promo OUT: Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor are the first guests! RKK

    The Great Indian Kapil Show promo OUT: Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor are the first guests!

    Telugu version of Manjummel Boys to release on THIS date; Check rkn

    Telugu version of Manjummel Boys to release on THIS date; Check

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram RKK

    VIRAL PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor takes archery classes as he gears up for his role as Lord Ram

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss: 7 low-calorie fruits perfect for summer slimming gcw eai

    Weight loss: 7 low-calorie fruits perfect for summer slimming

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' bold strategy: Dhoni to bat at No. 8 thanks to 'impact player' rule

    Baltimore tragedy: Ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge also involved in 2016 Antwerp accident snt

    Baltimore tragedy: Ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge also involved in 2016 Antwerp accident

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance whole heartly on foot-tapping track NIR

    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024 gcw

    Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon