    'Aadujeevitham' REVIEW: Kamal Haasan goes gaga over Prithviraj's film; here's what he said

    Kamal Haasan recently viewed filmmaker Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham' alongside Mani Ratnam. The film's principal actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, was overjoyed when he saw his video message and described it as 'as huge as an award'.

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Kamal Haasan recently seen filmmaker Blessy's 'Aadujeevitham' and offered his thoughts in a video message. The survival thriller, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 28 in a variety of languages. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam viewed the film together and were blown away by the efforts of filmmaker Blessy and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj uploaded his video, calling it 'as huge as an award'. He also referred to himself as a lifelong Kamal Haasan devotee.

    Mythri Movie Makers, which is presenting 'Aadujeevitham' ('The GOAT Life' in English) in Telugu, has uploaded a video of Kamal Haasan reviewing the film. They captioned the post, "One of India's finest actors with three national awards @ikamalhaasan garu speaks his heart out while praising the efforts and dedication of #TheGoatLife team in bringing the extraordinary story to life (sic)."

    In his video, Kamal Haasan said, "I thank Blessy. It's a hard work. It has really happened to someone. Mr Mani Ratnam wondered how you worked, where in the interval you feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is alse seen. Prithviraj has done so much especially the shot he bathes, I never thought he would have gone this far. The cameraman (Sunil KS) it's very difficult. Filmmakers we understand, I want the audience also to understand. Excellent film, I want the people to support it as well."

    Later, Prithviraj shared the video and called himself Ulaganayagan's 'fanboy for life'. He wrote, "I'd consider this as big an award as any for #AADUJEEVITHAM #THEGoatLife! Thank you Sir @ikamalhaasan Fanboy for life! (sic)."

    Benyamin's work, 'Aadujeevitham,' serves as the basis for this survival drama. The narrative is based on a real-life Malayali named Najeeb Mohammed. AR Rahman created the film's music.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
