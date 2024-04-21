Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala

The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj has surpassed Majummel Boys's collection in Kerala. The movie is based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which recounts the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer.

The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham( The Goat Life) has surprised the Malayalam industry so far. The movie written and directed by Blessyhas grossed over Rs 72.50 crore in Kerala. The movie has surpassed the Manjummel Boys' collection in Kerala.

The movie '2018' is at number 1 with Rs 89.20 crore followed by Pulimurugan with Rs 80.25 crore.

The film is an international co-production between companies in India and the United States. It is based on the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, which recounts the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer. Najeeb, like thousands of other Indians, was coerced into slavery as a goatherd on isolated farms in the deserts of Saudi Arabia by native Arabs.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K. R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles.

Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined Blessy as co-producers. A. R. Rahman composed the film's original score and songs.