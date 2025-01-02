'A very memorable meeting..', Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Narendra Modi on New Year's Day [PHOTOS]

Diljit Dosanjh began 2025 with a notable meeting with PM Narendra Modi, discussing music, culture, and more. This memorable interaction coincided with the grand finale of his Dil-Luminati India Tour in Ludhiana, which ended the two-month journey with an electrifying New Year’s Eve performance

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 8:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s Day, discussing various topics, including music. Reflecting on the interaction, Diljit described it as a special and memorable occasion. He also presented the Prime Minister with a poster of his Dil-Luminati tour of India.

Diljit expressed his delight about the meeting, stating that it was a fantastic start to 2025. He shared that they talked about a wide range of subjects, with music being a significant focus. Prime Minister Modi responded by appreciating the interaction, praising Diljit’s multifaceted talent that blends tradition and artistry. He noted that their conversation revolved around music, culture, and more.

Meanwhile, Diljit concluded his Dil-Luminati India Tour with a grand finale in Ludhiana, delivering an electrifying performance to ring in the New Year. The event, held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds on New Year’s Eve, marked the end of a two-month nationwide tour that began on October 26 in New Delhi.

The Ludhiana concert was particularly memorable as Diljit invited legendary Punjabi singer and politician Muhammad Sadiq to join him on stage. Calling Sadiq the "real OG," he paid tribute to the veteran by performing the iconic track Malki Keema.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year; photos go viral

Diljit’s tour, a star-studded affair, featured surprise appearances by Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan at earlier shows. His performances in major cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Guwahati captivated audiences with chart-topping hits.

Interestingly, the Ludhiana concert was a last-minute addition to the schedule. Initially planned to conclude in Guwahati on December 29, the tour was extended to give fans in Punjab a spectacular New Year celebration.

