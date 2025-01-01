Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year; photos go viral

During the New Year, the actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. The star not only took pictures of the paparazzi but also met them.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated the New Year by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actor was spotted requesting blessings for the next year, and his bearded appearance stole the limelight. A video of his temple visit rapidly became viral. He was observed posing for the photographers.

Kartik is seen in the video, which was provided by Viral Bhayani, sporting a basic brown shirt and trousers. The actor was photographed sporting a beard and wishing the media a happy new year.

One of the fans wrote, “He needs to smile more. KA’s smile is what is his most stunning feature!" Another wrote, “He never forgets his roots."

Kartik Aaryan has shocked fans with launching his new romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The promotional video was also published and quickly went viral.

Several celebs praised the actor in the film. Karan Johar complimented and mocked him about Rumi. Kartik Aaryan's humorous reply caught our notice. Taking to his Instagram stories, Kartik Aaryan shared Karan Johar’ reaction which reads, “Par shubh mahurat ka samay nikla ja raha hai Ray…Rumi ka besabri se intezar hai…" On this Kartik replied, “Itna easily thodi mooh dikhayi ho jayegi."

This time he's collaborating with none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Sameer Vidwans directs the film, which is named Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This partnership is already generating news since it signifies the end of their much-discussed feud following Kartik's contentious withdrawal from Dostana 2, a project he was slated to feature in with Janhvi Kapoor but was finally scrapped. They eventually buried the hatchet earlier this year, and now they're ready to make magic together.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have reconciled following a disagreement in 2021. The two fell out when Kartik was pulled from Karan's Dostana 2, in which he was supposed to act with Janhvi Kapoor.

Despite the fact that the film was already in production, Kartik's departure made headlines, fuelling speculation that Karan was displeased with Kartik's supposed "unprofessional" behaviour.

