Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year; photos go viral

During the New Year, the actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple. The star not only took pictures of the paparazzi but also met them.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 5:42 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan celebrated the New Year by visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actor was spotted requesting blessings for the next year, and his bearded appearance stole the limelight. A video of his temple visit rapidly became viral. He was observed posing for the photographers.

article_image2

Kartik is seen in the video, which was provided by Viral Bhayani, sporting a basic brown shirt and trousers. The actor was photographed sporting a beard and wishing the media a happy new year. 

article_image3

 One of the fans wrote, “He needs to smile more. KA’s smile is what is his most stunning feature!" Another wrote, “He never forgets his roots."

article_image4

Kartik Aaryan has shocked fans with launching his new romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The promotional video was also published and quickly went viral.

article_image5

Several celebs praised the actor in the film. Karan Johar complimented and mocked him about Rumi. Kartik Aaryan's humorous reply caught our notice. Taking to his Instagram stories, Kartik Aaryan shared Karan Johar’ reaction which reads, “Par shubh mahurat ka samay nikla ja raha hai Ray…Rumi ka besabri se intezar hai…" On this Kartik replied, “Itna easily thodi mooh dikhayi ho jayegi."  

article_image6

This time he's collaborating with none other than Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Sameer Vidwans directs the film, which is named Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. This partnership is already generating news since it signifies the end of their much-discussed feud following Kartik's contentious withdrawal from Dostana 2, a project he was slated to feature in with Janhvi Kapoor but was finally scrapped. They eventually buried the hatchet earlier this year, and now they're ready to make magic together.

article_image7

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have reconciled following a disagreement in 2021. The two fell out when Kartik was pulled from Karan's Dostana 2, in which he was supposed to act with Janhvi Kapoor.

article_image8

Despite the fact that the film was already in production, Kartik's departure made headlines, fuelling speculation that Karan was displeased with Kartik's supposed "unprofessional" behaviour.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez rings in New Year, says 'I love You' to beau Benny Blanco [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez rings in New Year, says 'I love You' to beau Benny Blanco [PHOTOS]

Superstar Rajnikanth wishes his fans on New Year; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Superstar Rajnikanth wishes his fans on New Year; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to release on THIS date RBA

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film to release on THIS date

Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on ATG

Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert on New Year's Eve RBA

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta- 5 TV Stars Reel to Real Life Love Stories and Marriages

5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

Chanakya Niti: Understanding Women's Nature and more RBA

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Chanakya Niti: Understanding Women's Nature and more RBA

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon