Brad Arnold, lead singer, founding member, and original drummer of rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at the age of 47. Arnold passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, surrounded by his wife, Jennifer, and family, following a battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The musician had revealed in May 2025 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. At the time, he said in an Instagram video, "I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer and we're sorry for that."

'A cultural touchstone for a generation'

A statement posted on 3 Doors Down's official social media platforms praised Arnold's impact on rock music. "Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners," reads the post. "Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite,' which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Doors Down (@3doorsdown)

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Born on September 27, 1978, in Escatawpa, Mississippi, Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in 1996 with his bandmates Todd Harrell and Matt Roberts while in high school. Their debut album, The Better Life (2000), became the 11th-best-selling album of the year, producing hits like "Kryptonite", "Loser", and "Be Like That", all of which reached the Billboard Hot 100. Over the years, the band released six studio albums, most recently Us and the Night in 2016.

The statement described Arnold as a "devoted" husband and requested that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time. Arnold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)